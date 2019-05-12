Rodriguez’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 7-4 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Arturo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 7-4 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Sunday. With the victory, the Tecolotes swept the three-game series.

The home run by Rodriguez scored Josh Rodriguez and Roberto Valenzuela to give the Tecolotes a 4-0 lead.

After Dos Laredos added a run in the third on a home run by Domonic Brown, the Tigres cut into the deficit in the third inning when Manuel Orduno hit a three-run home run.

The Tecolotes later tacked on two runs in the ninth when A. Rodriguez and Johnny Davis hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Dos Laredos left-hander Alejandro Soto (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jorge Castillo (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over six innings.

For the Tigres, Orduno homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.