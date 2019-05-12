Yanqui’s run leads Visalia to 11-7 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Yoel Yanqui scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Visalia Rawhide secure an 11-7 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday.

The error started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Rawhide an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Jancarlos Cintron hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Mark Karaviotis.

Breckin Williams (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Max Gamboa (2-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Jordan Procyshen homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Quakes. Donovan Casey tripled and singled, driving in two runs.