Sosa’s homer leads Yucatan to 6-4 win over Monclova

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Humberto Sosa hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 6-4 win over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday.

The home run by Sosa scored Sebastian Valle and was the game's last scoring play.

Ronald Belisario (1-2) got the win in relief while Fernando Salas (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Bruce Maxwell singled three times, scoring two runs for the Acereros.

Despite the loss, Monclova is 4-2 against Yucatan this season.