New York opens 3-game series at home against Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (14-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (24-16, second in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (1-4, 5.51 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore hits the road to begin a three game series against New York.

The Yankees are 8-3 against AL East teams. New York is slugging .430 as a unit. Gary Sanchez leads the club with a .630 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Orioles are 8-11 on the road. Baltimore has hit 40 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Dwight Smith Jr. leads them with seven, averaging one every 19.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 15 extra base hits and is batting .286. DJ LeMahieu has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 19 extra base hits and is batting .324. Jonathan Villar is 9-for-43 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (head).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).