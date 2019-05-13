UEFA picks Italian referee for Europa League final

FILE - In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 file photo, referee Gianluca Rocchi from Italy directs the game during the group H match between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia. UEFA says on Monday, May 13, 2019 it picked Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi for the all-English Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea. The 45-year-old Rocchi has handled three games involving English teams this season in the Champions League and all failed to win. AP Photo

UEFA has picked Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi for the Europa League final between English rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 45-year-old Rocchi was previously picked by FIFA for the 2018 World Cup. He refereed three games in Russia, including the 3-3 between Spain and Portugal.

The Italian match official team for the game on May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, includes experienced video review specialist Massimiliano Irrati.

The Europa League final is the first UEFA title match to use video assistant referees.