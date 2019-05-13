Sports
CMU softball coach Margo Jonker retiring after 1,268 wins
Central Michigan softball coach Margo Jonker is retiring after 40 seasons and 1,268 victories.
The school announced Jonker's retirement Monday. She's ninth on the Division I list in career wins.
Jonker says she's thankful to have so many amazing memories.
Jonker's 1982 team set a Mid-American Conference record with 51 wins and finished fourth at the AIAW national championships. In 1987, Central Michigan finished fifth at the Women's College World Series.
