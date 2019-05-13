Ward’s single leads Harrisburg to 4-1 win over Trenton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Drew Ward hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-1 win over the Trenton Thunder in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The single by Ward scored Bryan Mejia and Luis Garcia to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.

The Senators added to their lead in the sixth when Rhett Wiseman hit a two-run home run.

Steven Fuentes (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Trenton starter Brody Koerner (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Senators swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1. Harrisburg improved to 4-1 against Trenton this season.