Carlson’s triple leads Springfield to 4-1 win over Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Dylan Carlson hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Monday.

The triple by Carlson scored Jose Martinez, Irving Lopez, and Justin Williams to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the sixth when Brian O'Keefe hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Conner Capel.

Springfield left-hander Evan Kruczynski (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Darren McCaughan (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings.