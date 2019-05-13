Sports
Franco scores winning run, Potomac beats Down East 4-3 in walk-off finish
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Anderson Franco scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 4-3 on Monday.
Franco scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a wild pitch.
The Wood Ducks tied the game 3-3 when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run double in the sixth.
Reliever Jhon Romero (2-0) went one scoreless inning, allowing two hits while walking one to pick up the win. Cole Uvila (1-2) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out three and walking two in the Carolina League game.
Pozo doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Wood Ducks.
