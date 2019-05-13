Sports
Rondon, Hurst lift Palm Beach over Tampa 4-3
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Scott Hurst homered and had two hits, and Angel Rondon allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Palm Beach Cardinals beat the Tampa Tarpons 4-3 on Monday.
Rondon (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one run.
Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Tampa tied it up when Welfrin Mateo hit a solo home run.
The Cardinals went out in front in the seventh inning when Yariel Gonzalez hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Rayder Ascanio.
The Tarpons saw their comeback attempt come up short after Pablo Olivares scored on a groundout and Mateo hit an RBI single in the eighth to cut the Palm Beach lead to 4-3.
Dalton Lehnen (2-2) went three innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out two in the Florida State League game.
Mateo homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Tarpons.
