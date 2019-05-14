Pena’s triple leads Quad Cities to 7-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Jeremy Pena hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 7-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The triple by Pena, part of a three-run inning, gave the River Bandits a 2-0 lead before Pena scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning.

The River Bandits later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to put the game away.

Quad Cities starter Matt Ruppenthal (2-0) picked up the win after allowing three hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Austin Schulfer (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and four hits over three innings.

The Kernels were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Cedar Rapids won the first game 9-4.