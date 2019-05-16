Canada tops France at hockey worlds, Sweden routs Austria

Canada's Anthony Mantha, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Canada and France at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Thursday, May 16, 2019. AP Photo

Anthony Mantha scored twice to lift Canada to a 5-2 victory over France at the hockey world championship on Thursday.

Mantha opened the scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with a slap shot in the opening period and added his second for a 4-2 lead in the final frame. Mantha now has a team-high five goals and four assists from four games.

Canada moved to the second place in Group A in Kosice with nine points, three behind leading Germany and one ahead of the United States in third.

Gabriel Landeskog scored just 69 seconds into his first game at the tournament to kickstart Sweden's 9-1 rout of Austria.

Landeskog, who also had two assists, only arrived in Bratislava on Thursday morning to join the two-time defending champion after his Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the NHL playoffs.