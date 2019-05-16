Sports
Canada tops France at hockey worlds, Sweden routs Austria
Anthony Mantha scored twice to lift Canada to a 5-2 victory over France at the hockey world championship on Thursday.
Mantha opened the scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with a slap shot in the opening period and added his second for a 4-2 lead in the final frame. Mantha now has a team-high five goals and four assists from four games.
Canada moved to the second place in Group A in Kosice with nine points, three behind leading Germany and one ahead of the United States in third.
Gabriel Landeskog scored just 69 seconds into his first game at the tournament to kickstart Sweden's 9-1 rout of Austria.
Landeskog, who also had two assists, only arrived in Bratislava on Thursday morning to join the two-time defending champion after his Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the NHL playoffs.
