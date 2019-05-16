Owen’s homer leads Altoona to 8-1 win over Harrisburg

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Hunter Owen hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Altoona Curve to an 8-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday.

The home run by Owen scored Mitchell Tolman and Logan Hill to give the Curve a 3-0 lead.

After Altoona added a run in the third when Tolman scored on a groundout, the Senators cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Hunter Jones hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Sardinas.

Altoona southpaw Cam Vieaux (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Wil Crowe (4-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and six hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 5-2 against Altoona this season.