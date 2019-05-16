Rivera, Dugas lift West Michigan over Great Lakes 11-3

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Reynaldo Rivera homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Great Lakes Loons 11-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Dayton Dugas doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for West Michigan.

Down 2-1, the Whitecaps took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Rivera hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jordan Pearce en route to the two-run lead.

The Whitecaps later added a run in the third and six in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

West Michigan southpaw Adam Wolf (2-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Chacin (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Miguel Vargas doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Loons.