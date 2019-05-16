Wilson, Jackson carry Gwinnett to 11-2 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Alex Jackson homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Bryse Wilson allowed just four hits over 7 1/3 innings as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Buffalo Bisons 11-2 on Thursday. The Stripers swept the three-game series with the win.

Wilson (2-3) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Gwinnett scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when Travis Demeritte and Sean Kazmar scored on a home run, and Jackson scored on a balk and Ryan LaMarre hit a sacrifice fly.

Shawn Morimando (1-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out four in the International League game.

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 4-2 against Buffalo this season.