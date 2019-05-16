Pivetta leads Lehigh Valley to 7-5 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Pivetta struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs over the Durham Bulls in a 7-5 win on Thursday. The IronPigs snapped an eight-game losing streak with the victory.

Pivetta (3-1) picked up the win after he walked four while allowing one run and three hits.

Lehigh Valley batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including two RBI each from Damek Tomscha and Gift Ngoepe.

The IronPigs later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Ali Castillo scored on a sacrifice, while Deivy Grullon hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Durham saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kean Wong hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mac James in the ninth inning to cut the Lehigh Valley lead to 7-5.

Oliver Drake (1-2) went one inning, allowing five runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Nathan Lukes homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Bulls. Jake Cronenworth doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Durham is 5-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.