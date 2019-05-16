Gardner, Terry lead the way for Hickory

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Tanner Gardner tripled twice, scoring two runs as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Greenville Drive 7-5 on Thursday.

Curtis Terry homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Hickory.

Up 3-2, the Crawdads added to their lead in the fifth inning when Frainyer Chavez scored on an error and Terry hit a two-run home run.

The Crawdads tacked on another run in the eighth when Pedro Gonzalez hit an RBI double, scoring Gardner.

Greenville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kervin Suarez scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the Hickory lead to 7-5.

Grant Anderson (4-3) got the win in relief while Greenville starter Chris Machamer (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Grant Williams doubled and singled for the Drive.

Hickory improved to 5-1 against Greenville this season.