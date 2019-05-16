Akins’ homer leads Cedar Rapids to 5-4 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Jared Akins hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-4 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday.

The home run by Akins scored Yeltsin Encarnacion and Gilberto Celestino to give the Kernels a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 5-2, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Will Banfield hit a solo home run.

The LumberKings saw their comeback attempt come up short after Sean Reynolds scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Cedar Rapids lead to 5-4.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Blayne Enlow (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Chris Vallimont (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over seven innings.

For the LumberKings, Thomas Jones homered and singled twice. Banfield homered and singled.