Trejo’s single leads Hartford to 4-3 win over New Hampshire

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Alan Trejo hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday.

Colton Welker scored on the play after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a single by Vince Fernandez and then went to third on a single by Fernandez.

Fernandez hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead. The Fisher Cats came back to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when Nash Knight hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brock Lundquist.

Hartford tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Fernandez hit a solo home run.

Jordan Foley (2-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Jonathan Cheshire (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Fisher Cats, Lundquist reached base four times. Christian Williams singled three times.

With the win, Hartford improved to 9-3 against New Hampshire this season.