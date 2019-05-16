Melville, Ramos carry Albuquerque to 10-2 win over El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Roberto Ramos hit a three-run home run and had three hits, and Tim Melville tossed five scoreless innings as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-2 on Thursday.

Melville (2-0) allowed one hit while striking out seven and walking four to get the win.

Albuquerque batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a three-run home run by Ramos and a two-run home run by Elliot Soto.

The Isotopes later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.

Dillon Overton (0-2) allowed seven runs and got one out in the Pacific Coast League game.