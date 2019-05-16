Mieses’ homer leads Springfield to 10-4 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Johan Mieses hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 10-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday.

The home run by Mieses scored Evan Mendoza and Randy Arozarena to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

After Springfield added a run in the fifth on a home run by Dylan Carlson, the Naturals cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including a single by Angelo Castellano that scored Blake Perkins.

The Cardinals later added four runs in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Carlson drove in three runs and Jose Godoy drove in one, while Godoy hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Springfield right-hander Johan Oviedo (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Gerson Garabito (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.