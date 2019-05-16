Rodriguez’s triple leads Puebla to 5-4 win over Durango

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Herlis Rodriguez hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 5-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Thursday.

The triple by Rodriguez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Pericos a 4-3 lead before Rodriguez scored on a sacrifice later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Durango cut into the lead on a single by Carlos Munoz that scored Keven Lamas.

Alberto Carreon doubled and singled twice for Puebla.

Buddy Boshers (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Marco Antonio Duarte (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.