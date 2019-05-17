Mann, Casey lift Rancho Cuca. over Lancaster 7-2

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Mann singled four times as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Lancaster JetHawks 7-2 on Thursday.

Donovan Casey homered and singled with three RBIs for Rancho Cuca..

Lancaster grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Casey Golden hit a sacrifice fly and Sean Bouchard hit an RBI double.

The Quakes took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh inning. Marcus Chiu hit an RBI double and then scored on an error en route to the three-run lead.

Ryan Moseley (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nick Kennedy (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.