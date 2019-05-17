Isco and Cazorla back with Spain; Luis Enrique still absent

Villarreal's Santi Cazorla, centre, kicks the ball past Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 5, 2019. AP Photo

Francisco "Isco" Alarcón and Santi Cazorla are back with Spain's national team for next month's European Championship qualifiers against the Faeroe Islands and Sweden.

Isco had not been called up for the previous round of qualifiers because he hadn't been playing often with Real Madrid. Cazorla, a former Arsenal midfielder, hadn't made it to the squad in four years because of a series of serious injuries.

Also called up was Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyazarbal, while back from injuries were Iago Aspas, Dani Carvajal and Diego Llorente. Missing from the list were previous regulars such as Jorge "Koke" Resurrección, Saúl Ñíguez and Dani Ceballos.

Spain coach Luis Enrique again was not available to announce the squad and will also not be on the bench for the matches in June. He has been mostly absent since March because of undisclosed personal reasons.

Spain

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pau López (Real Betis), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jose Luis Gayá (Valencia), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Rodri Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Fabián Ruiz (Napoli), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Francisco "Isco" Alarcon (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Rodrigo (Valencia), Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Mikel Oyazarbal (Real Sociedad)

