Hillman leads Lynchburg to 2-0 win over Myrtle Beach

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Juan Hillman allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 2-0 win on Friday.

Hillman struck out seven and walked one.

Lynchburg scored its runs when Oscar Gonzalez and Jodd Carter hit RBI doubles in the seventh and eighth innings.

Dakody Clemmer (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Lawlor (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Pelicans were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Hillcats' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.