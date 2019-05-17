Rodriguez, Policelli lift Lakeland over Dunedin 3-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli had three hits and scored two runs, and Elvin Rodriguez hurled six scoreless innings as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday.

Rodriguez (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing three hits.

Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning when Kody Clemens hit a two-run single.

After Lakeland added a run in the eighth on a double by Clemens, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Chavez Young hit an RBI single, bringing home Ryan Noda.

Maximo Castillo (1-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out four to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game.