Brosseau, Coats lift Durham over Rochester 9-5

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Brosseau doubled twice, scoring two runs as the Durham Bulls topped the Rochester Red Wings 9-5 on Friday.

Jason Coats homered and singled with two runs for Durham.

Rochester tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Jake Cave hit a two-run home run.

Durham answered in the bottom of the inning when Nick Solak hit a two-run home run.

The Bulls later added four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Kean Wong drove in two runs and Nate Lowe drove in one, while Coats hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Durham left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Devin Smeltzer (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Durham improved to 3-1 against Rochester this season.