Torres scores on forceout in 10th, Delmarva beats Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Alexis Torres scored on a forceout in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 2-0 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Friday.

Torres scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a fielder's choice. Later in the inning, Delmarva added an insurance run when Adam Hall scored on a sacrifice fly by Doran Turchin.

Nick Horvath doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Matt De La Rosa (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lane Ramsey (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Intimidators were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Delmarva remains undefeated (6-0) against Kannapolis this season.