Nelson, Orf lift San Antonio over Memphis 5-3

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Nate Orf doubled and singled, and Jimmy Nelson threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-3 on Friday.

Nelson (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing three hits.

San Antonio got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Mauricio Dubon advanced to third on a double by Tyler Saladino and then scored on a double by Saladino.

After San Antonio added four runs in the fourth, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Andrew Knizner hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Adolis Garcia.

Daniel Ponce de Leon (3-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Garcia homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Redbirds.