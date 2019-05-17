Encarnacion’s single leads Cedar Rapids over Clinton in 11 innings

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Yeltsin Encarnacion hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 6-5 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

Estamy Urena scored on the single after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a wild pitch. The single came after Jared Akins scored on a wild pitch to give the Kernels the lead earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Clinton scored on a double by J.D. Osborne that brought home Marcos Rivera. However, the rally ended when Zach Neff struck Will Banfield out to end the game.

The Kernels scored one run in the 10th before Clinton answered in the bottom of the inning when Sean Reynolds hit an RBI single, scoring Connor Scott to tie the game 4-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Neff (1-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Jones (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.