Zammarelli’s sacrifice fly leads Arkansas over Tulsa in 10 innings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Nick Zammarelli hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday.

Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Logan Taylor.

Reliever Jack Anderson (2-0) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out one to get the win. Layne Somsen (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out one in the Texas League game.

Fraley doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Several Drillers chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Cody Thomas tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Stranding 12 men on base, the Drillers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.