Torres hits grand slam, leads Puebla over Yucatan

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Nick Torres hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 14-8 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Friday.

The grand slam by Torres scored Alberto Carreon, Danny Ortiz, and Issmael Salas to give the Pericos a 12-7 lead.

Carreon doubled and singled three times, driving home three runs for Puebla. Jesus Arredondo was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Starter Casey Harman (5-0) got the win while Christian Prado (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Jorge Flores homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Leones.

Puebla improved to 3-1 against Yucatan this season.