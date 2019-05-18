Yanqui hits walk-off double in 14th, Visalia beats Lancaster 4-3

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Yoel Yanqui had a walk-off double in the 14th inning, as the Visalia Rawhide topped the Lancaster JetHawks 4-3 on Friday.

Camden Duzenack scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Yanqui.

After Lancaster's Casey Golden scored on an error in the top of the 12th, Visalia tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Yanqui scored on an error.

Visalia starter Cole Stapler struck out 11 while allowing two runs and eight hits over seven innings. Mack Lemieux (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Kenny Koplove (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

L.T. Tolbert doubled and singled twice in the win.

Visalia improved to 5-2 against Lancaster this season.