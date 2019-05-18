New York takes 4-game win streak into game against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (26-16, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (27-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.56 ERA, .96 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Yankees are 11-3 against AL East teams. New York has slugged .434 this season. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .663.

The Rays are 8-9 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .298. The Rays won the last meeting 7-2. Yonny Chirinos secured his fifth victory and Yandy Diaz went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jonathan Holder took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 44 hits and has 19 RBIs. DJ LeMahieu has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

Diaz leads the Rays with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .540. Garcia has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 7-3, .258 batting average, 1.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).