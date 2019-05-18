Gatewood’s homer leads Biloxi to 6-1 win over Chattanooga

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jake Gatewood hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday.

The home run by Gatewood scored Trey Supak and Michael O'Neill to break a scoreless tie.

Chattanooga answered in the next half-inning when Mitch Nay scored on a double play to cut the deficit to two.

The Shuckers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Supak and O'Neill scored on an error, while Patrick Leonard hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Biloxi right-hander Supak (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jordan Johnson (0-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.