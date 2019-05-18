Jackson, Hulsizer carry Great Lakes to 7-1 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Niko Hulsizer homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Andre Jackson hurled six scoreless innings as the Great Lakes Loons beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-1 on Saturday.

Jackson (3-1) allowed one hit while striking out four to get the win.

Great Lakes got on the board first in the third inning when James Outman hit a two-run single.

The Loons later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Drew Crosby (1-1) went three innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 6-3 against West Michigan this season.