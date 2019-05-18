Matias’ double leads Wilmington to 4-3 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Seuly Matias hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 4-3 win over the Potomac Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by Matias, part of a three-run inning, gave the Blue Rocks a 3-1 lead before Dennicher Carrasco hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Potomac scored on a walk by Gage Canning that brought home KJ Harrison. In the following at-bat, Anderson Franco drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring David Masters to cut the Wilmington lead to 4-3.

Collin Snider (4-1) got the win in relief while Bryan Bonnell (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Potomac won the first game 7-3.