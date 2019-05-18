Walding’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 10-8 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Mitch Walding hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 10-8 win over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday.

The home run by Walding scored Lane Adams and Deivy Grullon to give the IronPigs a 6-5 lead.

Charlotte answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take a one-run lead, including a solo home run by Daniel Palka.

The IronPigs later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Ali Castillo hit a solo home run, while Matt McBride hit a two-run home run and Grullon hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Charlotte saw its comeback attempt come up short after Palka hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Lehigh Valley lead to 10-8.

Tom Windle (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Matt Foster (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Knights did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Knights, Palka homered twice, scoring three runs while driving in two. Matt Skole doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.