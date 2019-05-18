Vargas’ homer leads Aguascalientes to 8-5 win over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Vargas hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to an 8-5 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Saturday.

The home run by Vargas, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rieleros a 2-0 lead before Carlos Rodriguez hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Rieleros later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Marc Flores homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for Aguascalientes.

Aguascalientes right-hander Hector Ambriz (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alejandro Soto (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.

For the Tecolotes, Josh Rodriguez doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 4-1 against Dos Laredos this season.