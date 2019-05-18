Robinson’s double leads Okla. City to 7-6 win over Omaha

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Errol Robinson hit a three-run double in the second inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday.

The double by Robinson, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead before Jake Peter hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 7-5, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nick Dini hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bubba Starling.

Joe Broussard (1-1) got the win in relief while Omaha starter Scott Blewett (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Storm Chasers, Humberto Arteaga homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.