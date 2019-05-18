San Antonio beats Memphis 6-4

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Mauricio Dubon and Tyler Saladino scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 6-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday.

The play capped a three-run inning and tied the game 4-4 after Dubon hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Missions took the lead for good in the eighth when Troy Stokes hit a solo home run.

Miguel Sanchez (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jesus Cruz (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.