Zunica, Overstreet lead Amarillo to 9-5 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Brad Zunica hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Kyle Overstreet had four hits and scored two runs as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 9-5 on Saturday.

The home run by Zunica scored Overstreet to give the Sod Poodles a 4-2 lead.

The Sod Poodles later added three runs in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Hudson Potts and Overstreet hit RBI singles, while Owen Miller hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Amarillo starter Emmanuel Ramirez (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edgar Arredondo (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andretty Cordero homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the RoughRiders.