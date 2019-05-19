Cowart’s double leads Salt Lake to 4-2 win over Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Kaleb Cowart hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 4-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by Cowart, part of a three-run inning, gave the Bees a 3-1 lead before Wilfredo Tovar hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Las Vegas cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Cameron Rupp.

Salt Lake left-hander Jose Suarez (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and three hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 4-2 against Salt Lake this season.