Pomeranz scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (19-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-21, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both San Francisco and Arizona are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Diamondbacks are 7-9 against the rest of their division. Arizona has slugged .460, good for second in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .561 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Giants are 10-11 in division play. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.56, Madison Bumgarner leads the staff with a mark of 4.07. The Giants won the last meeting 8-5. Bumgarner earned his third victory and Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Zack Godley registered his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 31 RBIs and is batting .261. Escobar is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 42 hits and is batting .256. Belt is 8-for-23 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: day-to-day (trapezius), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Drew Pomeranz: 10-day IL (lat), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).