Nationals take on the Cubs following Strasburg’s solid outing

Chicago Cubs (26-17, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (19-26, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (3-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Both Chicago and Washington are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Nationals are 10-13 on their home turf. Washington has hit 57 home runs as a team this season. Victor Robles leads the club with eight, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.

The Cubs are 11-11 on the road. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .341 is fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the team with an OBP of .417. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-2. Stephen Strasburg earned his fourth victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Jon Lester took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles leads the Nationals with eight home runs and has 17 RBIs. Howie Kendrick is 8-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 57 hits and has 30 RBIs. Kris Bryant is 15-for-41 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Victor Robles: day-to-day (wrist), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).