Lopez, Valenzuela lift Dos Laredos over Aguascalientes 13-2

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Lopez doubled and singled, driving in three runs as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 13-2 on Sunday.

Roberto Valenzuela singled four times with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Dos Laredos.

Dos Laredos had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in each of the first, second, and fourth innings.

The key inning was the first, when Balbino Fuenmayor hit a two-run double.

Dos Laredos left-hander Luke Heimlich (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nestor Molina (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up eight runs and nine hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Aguascalientes is 4-2 against Dos Laredos this season.