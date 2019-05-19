Zazueta scores winning run, Monterrey beats Tabasco 3-2 in walk-off finish

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Agustin Murillo drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the seventh inning to score the winning run, as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Olmecas de Tabasco 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Amadeo Zazueta scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a sacrifice hit, advanced to second on an intentional walk and then went to third on an out.

The Sultanes tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Sho Aranami scored on a forceout as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Wirfin Obispo (1-2) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to get the win. Derrick Loop (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Mexican League game.

Ramiro Pena singled three times in the win.

The Sultanes swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-0.