Slater hits grand slam, leads Sacramento over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Slater hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 7-0 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The grand slam by Slater capped a six-run inning and gave the River Cats a 6-0 lead after Francisco Pena hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

Pat Venditte (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Vidal Nuno (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Grizzlies were blanked for the second time this season, while the River Cats' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.