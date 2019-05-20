Gonzalez takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Angels

Minnesota Twins (30-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-24, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (6-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Angels: Taylor Cole (6-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota's Gonzalez puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Angels are 13-10 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Twins are 15-8 in road games. Minnesota has hit 87 home runs this season, second in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 19 extra base hits and is batting .235. Tommy La Stella is 15-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rosario leads the Twins with 13 home runs and is batting .260. C.J. Cron is 14-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .309 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Twins: 6-4, .297 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).