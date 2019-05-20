Orozco leads Charleston to 5-2 win over Augusta

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Jio Orozco allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the Augusta GreenJackets in a 5-2 win on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the RiverDogs and a three-game winning streak for the GreenJackets.

Orozco (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Augusta started the scoring in the second inning when Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run.

After Charleston scored two runs, the RiverDogs added to their lead in the fifth inning when Canaan Smith hit an RBI single, bringing home Eduardo Navas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RiverDogs added to their lead in the seventh when Kyle Gray hit a two-run double.

Keaton Winn (2-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 5-2 against Charleston this season.